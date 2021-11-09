Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,240. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

TVTX opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

