TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.080-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.08-$1.28 EPS.

Shares of THS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.27. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

