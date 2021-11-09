TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.080-$1.280 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.81. 40,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,032. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

