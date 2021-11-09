Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.82

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.82 and traded as high as C$17.78. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$17.65, with a volume of 417,920 shares trading hands.

TCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.82.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

