Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831,082 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 1.78% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $18,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

TRIL opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

