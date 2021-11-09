Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,737 shares of company stock worth $23,539,700 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average is $84.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

