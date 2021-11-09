Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRRSF. Raymond James increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

TRRSF stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

