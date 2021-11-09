Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered Triterras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Triterras stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. Triterras has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triterras by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triterras by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

