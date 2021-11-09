Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.07

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.07 and last traded at $128.83, with a volume of 504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,268 shares of company stock worth $10,498,065. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

