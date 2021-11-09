Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Triumph Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.880 EPS.

TGI opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 3.12. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triumph Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 128.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.