True Link Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 0.4% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.43 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

