True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,698 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,354,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.27. 12,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,391. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $264.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

