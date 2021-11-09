Truist Securiti Comments on APA Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for APA in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

NASDAQ APA opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. APA has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% in the second quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 35.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

