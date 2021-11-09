Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.52) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARVN. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

ARVN opened at $92.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,969 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,030 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

