Truist Trims eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price to $40.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $793.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.