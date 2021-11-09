Truist Trims eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price to $40.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $793.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $93.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
