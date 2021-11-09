TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.69.

MEDS opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

