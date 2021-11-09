TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.60.

TTEC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,569. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average is $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,443,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TTEC stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

