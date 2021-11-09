Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

REVG stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 2.44. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

