Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 11,015 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

