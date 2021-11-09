Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,988 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.