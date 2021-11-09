Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 36,934 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,934 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $98,533,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,333,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,815,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,543,000 after purchasing an additional 198,515 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 357.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

