Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $283,000 Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,405 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 436,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,392 over the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANAB opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.