Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of American Vanguard as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Vanguard by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Vanguard by 36.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 70,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Vanguard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Vanguard by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 34,713 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVD stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $529.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.84. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

