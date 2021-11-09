TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,615,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,437,000. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

