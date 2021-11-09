Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Position Reduced by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,603 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $239,153,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 936.2% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,967 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.37.

Twitter stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,722. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.