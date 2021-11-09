UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 14,787 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.21% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 172.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $185.13 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.02 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.50.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

