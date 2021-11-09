UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Penn National Gaming worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,994,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.