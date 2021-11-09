UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of CACI International worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $288.89 on Tuesday. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $215.18 and a one year high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.40 and its 200 day moving average is $262.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

