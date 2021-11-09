UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $979,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $60.38 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.28.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.