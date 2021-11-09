UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $13.15 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,355,642 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $55.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

