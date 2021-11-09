UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,420 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.46%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

