UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €92.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €95.00 ($111.76).

HEN3 stock opened at €75.54 ($88.87) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.47.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

