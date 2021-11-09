UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Insider Brad Brubaker Sells 13,400 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brad Brubaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

