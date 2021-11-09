Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 230.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.21. 605,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

