Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Market Cap Achieves $22.71 Million

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0909 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $22.71 million and $138,662.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00075398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00077327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,908.53 or 0.99753499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,690.35 or 0.06992818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.