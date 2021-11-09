UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of UNCRY opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

