Unido EP Market Capitalization Reaches $11.11 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 77.1% against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00076059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00079399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00101257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,691.73 or 0.99891643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,707.04 or 0.07050254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020552 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,144,968 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

