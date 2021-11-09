Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €34.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Uniper in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.78 ($39.75).

Uniper stock opened at €38.94 ($45.81) on Monday. Uniper has a 52 week low of €26.52 ($31.20) and a 52 week high of €39.25 ($46.18). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

