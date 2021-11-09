United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

UPS opened at $209.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.02. The firm has a market cap of $182.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

