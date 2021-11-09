United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 545,785 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 301,390 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.