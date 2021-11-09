United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $136.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $8.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.
