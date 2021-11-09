United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $136.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

