United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Sells $108,000.00 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:USLM traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $768.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.70. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $156.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 223.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

