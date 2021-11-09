UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report $72.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $65.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $286.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.92 billion to $287.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $311.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $319.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.29.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $464.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.15. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $465.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $437.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

