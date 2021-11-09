Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) & Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Uniti Group and Hammerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.07 billion 2.98 -$706.30 million $1.72 7.93 Hammerson $234.84 million 0.30 -$2.23 billion N/A N/A

Uniti Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 0.39% -0.20% 0.09% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Uniti Group and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 1 1 0 1 2.33 Hammerson 5 4 1 0 1.60

Uniti Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.52%. Given Uniti Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than Hammerson.

Volatility and Risk

Uniti Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Uniti Group beats Hammerson on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis. The Fiber Infrastructure segment refers to the operations of the fiber business of the company, Uniti Fiber, which provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and dark fiber, to the telecommunications industry. The Towers segment encompasses Uniti Towers, which acquires and construct tower-related real estate in the United States and Latin America. The Consumer CLEC segment is the operations of Talk America, which provides local telephone, high-speed internet and long distance services to customers in the eastern and central United States. The Corporate segment consi

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities. The Ireland segment includes shopping centers. The company was founded by Lewis W. Hammerson in 1942 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

