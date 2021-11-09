Unitrade Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $573,670.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00224838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00092933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,456,631 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

