Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $258.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.70.

OLED stock opened at $175.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.04. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 24.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $2,736,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

