Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Upland Software stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. 1,360,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,496. The company has a market cap of $792.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 19.9% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Upland Software by 30.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 195,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

