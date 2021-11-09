Urus (URUS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $222,855.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00050319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00223206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00093000 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Urus

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

