US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:USFD opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.