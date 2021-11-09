US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:USFD opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.
