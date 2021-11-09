USDJ Trading Down 0% This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $3.10 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00076502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00099725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,909.57 or 1.00139388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.89 or 0.07044004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020501 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

